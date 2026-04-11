VP Shettima Visits Maiduguri, Condoles Armed Forces Over Recent Attacks

Vice President Kashim Shettima visited Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Saturday to commiserate with the Nigerian Army and the state government over the recent attack on military personnel in Benisheikh.

The attack had left several officers and soldiers dead, including Brigadier General Oseni Braimah.

Shettima was received by the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, among other top government functionaries in the state.

He said that the heart of President Bola Tinubu bleeds with the bereaved families of those who lost their lives.

“On behalf of the President I wish to convey our deep heartfelt condolences to the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the other Allied forces for the lives lost. Our hearts bleed, we grief with the families, the nation griefs with the families and the supreme sacrifices by our gallant officers and men”

“No matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of the dawn. I certainly in the fullness of time, truth, justice and light succeed over darkness and madness”, he said.

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He further explained that the federal government is behind the armed forces and would continue to support them as well as the bereaved families and the people of Borno state, among other States facing the security challenges.