ADC Congratulates New State Executives, Fixes May 12 For Inauguration

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has congratulated its newly elected state executives and chairmen on the peaceful conduct of their congresses, describing the process as a reflection of the party’s commitment to internal democracy and the rule of law.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday, the party announced that the inauguration of the new officials will take place on May 12, 2026, or on a later date to be communicated.

The ADC also urged the officials to remain committed to the party’s ideals and align with the leadership direction of its National Chairman, David Mark, as they work to strengthen the party nationwide.

The statement read: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) congratulates all newly elected state executives and state chairmen across the federation on the successful and peaceful conduct of their congresses.

“These elections, carried out in line with the provisions of the law and the party’s constitution, reflect the ADC’s enduring commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and the rule of law. We commend all party members and stakeholders for exercising their democratic rights with maturity, discipline, and a shared sense of purpose.

“The party is pleased to announce that the formal inauguration of the newly elected state executives is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2026, or on a later date to be duly communicated by the National Working Committee.

“As you prepare to assume office, we urge all elected officials to remain steadfast in their dedication to the ideals and vision of the party. The task ahead requires unity, discipline, and a continued commitment to building a strong, credible alternative for the Nigerian people.

“The ADC remains confident that, under your leadership at the state level, the party will continue to grow, deepen its structures, and strengthen its connection with citizens across the country.

“Once again, congratulations.

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The opposition party went ahead with its congresses in several states despite the Independent National Electoral Commission’s derecognition of its leadership following a court ruling.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, ahead of the congresses held on Saturday, a chieftain of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu, explained why the party would go ahead with the exercise despite INEC’s decision.

“We are taking the necessary action both in court and with INEC, but we will not allow INEC to derail any of our programmes. After that malicious INEC release, our chairman and the rest of us sat together and decided to move ahead,” he said on the breakfast show.

“We submitted our programme to INEC according to the law, and they endorsed it—all the dates were endorsed. By the electoral law, whether they show up or not is their own volition; we have not violated anything.

“The congresses have already started. Our national convention, slated for the 14th, will also go on, where we will validate everything we’ve done. We don’t want opportunists in the ADC; we want mission-driven leaders who have the courage to challenge a bad system.”

Nwosu said the ADC will inform INEC of its programmes, including “our upcoming national convention to select our presidential and general candidates”.

“If they don’t accept it, we will publish it to all Nigerian media because they represent the people,” Nwosu, who founded the ADC, said.