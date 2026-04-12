Bandits Kill 18 In Zamfara Community As Governor Lawal Mourns Victims

Armed bandits have killed at least 18 persons in Bunkasau village, under Zarummai ward in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, following a late-night attack on the community.

Residents said the assailants, numbering over 80 and riding on motorcycles, stormed the village at about 9 p.m. on Friday, shooting sporadically at residents.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Dantawasa, stated that 18 people were killed while many others sustained injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Dauda Lawal expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, describing the attacks on Bunkasau, Yar Galma, and Dogon Daji communities as senseless acts of violence against innocent citizens.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed the immediate deployment of a high-level delegation led by the Deputy Governor to provide support and ensure medical attention for the injured.

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The governor also reassured the people of Zamfara State of the government’s resolve to intensify efforts to safeguard lives and restore peace across all communities.

The recent attack comes barely one week after suspected armed bandits attacked the Kurfa community in the Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, abducting an unspecified number of residents.

According to the Divisional Police Officer in Bukkuyum, the incident occurred on April 2, 2026, at about 1:28 p.m., when a large group of heavily armed assailants stormed the community.

The attackers, reportedly carrying sophisticated weapons, operated for a prolonged period, firing sporadically and forcing many residents to flee for safety. Several people were reportedly abducted and taken to an unknown location, while others escaped into the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, a coordinated counter-offensive by security forces in Zamfara State last weekend led to the killing of scores of suspected bandits, including the son of a notorious kingpin, during a fierce gun battle in Tsafe Local Government Area.

Security sources said the confrontation began when armed bandits attacked members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), popularly known as “Yan Maiduguri”, in Kunchin Kalgo village.

In response, a joint security team mobilised reinforcements to support the CJTF operatives, resulting in an intense exchange of gunfire.

A security operative involved in the operation said, “We overpowered them due to superior firepower and pursued them into Munhaye forest, where over 30 bandits were neutralised.”

Among those reportedly killed was Kachalla Iliya Sarki, said to be the son of infamous bandit leader Ado Aleiro, as well as another prominent figure identified as Dogo Bete.