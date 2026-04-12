Irish Ministers To Hold Emergency Meet Over Fuel Cost Protests

Since then the protests have grown from slow-moving convoys on motorways and restricted access to Dublin’s busiest streets, to a part blockade of Ireland’s only oil refinery and restricted access to at least two other fuel depots.

Finance Minister Simon Harris said later on Saturday ministers had held meetings with transport and agriculture sector representatives ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

The government was in the process of “finalising a significant support package to address the ongoing crisis”, a government statement added.

Some protests rolled into a sixth day on Sunday.

The government has urged the public not to panic buy as pumps at many fuel stations have run dry.

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Police on Saturday with the support of the armed forces deployed public order units to clear the blockade at Whitegate Refinery in southern Ireland.

Irish police chief Justin Kelly said the action was taken as a last resort.

The blockading of “critical national infrastructure” had “resulted in fuel shortages that are directly impacting on emergency services such as hospitals, the ambulance service, and the fire service”, he said.

Elsewhere, police dismantled a makeshift barrier erected by protesters blockading western Galway docks.

A late-night operation also targeted the blockade of the capital Dublin’s main thoroughfare O’Connell Street after multiple vehicles including tractors and lorries were removed.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said earlier the continuation of the protests despite the increasingly difficult situation had been “unacceptable”.

“While we all acknowledge the impact of higher fuel prices, and seek to minimise that impact, no groups are entitled in our republic to hold our people to ransom in such a manner,” he said.

In March, Dublin announced a 250 million-euro package to reduce fuel costs, notably including a diesel rebate for road haulier

There were now the “bones of an agreement” with the government, the president Ger Hyland of the Irish Road Haulage Association said on Saturday.

“It is a substantial package and we hope to have this over the line either late tonight or tomorrow,” he added.

AFP