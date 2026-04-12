NAF Begins Probe Of Alleged Civilian Casualties In Jilli Air Strike

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has begun an investigation into claims of civilian casualties during airstrikes around Jilli Market near Fuchimiram village in the Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

In a statement on Sunday, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said it “treats all reports of possible civilian harm with the utmost seriousness and empathy”.

“In line with this commitment, the CAS has directed an immediate activation of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to immediately proceed to the location on a fact-finding mission on the allegation,” the statement read.

NAF maintained that it remained “firmly committed to professionalism, accountability, and transparency in the conduct of its missions”.

In an earlier statement, the Nigerian Air Force confirmed mop-up air strikes in the Jilli axis. But it did not state whether any civilian casualties were recorded.

“Coming amid intensified efforts to track and neutralise terrorist elements responsible for recent attacks on security forces within the wider theatre, the follow-on strikes were aimed at fleeing remnants and regrouping cells seeking to exploit the difficult terrain,” NAF said.

READ ALSO: Several Feared Killed, Injured In Suspected Airstrikes In Yobe, Borno Border Market

Several persons were feared killed and others wounded after the suspected accidental airstrikes at Jilli Market in the Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Jilli, a border community with Damasak in Borno State, is located over 200 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Local sources and residents confirmed the incident. One of them said it happened when traders were carrying out their normal business activities at the market.

A witness, who visited Geidam Specialist Hospital, shared images with Channels Television and said many victims were being given emergency medical attention.

The hospital’s Accident and Emergency unit has been overstretched as more injured persons continue to arrive, the eyewitness added.

According to another local source who spoke with Channels Television, a military fighter jet was tracking the movement of suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area, who were reportedly said to have moved to the market to collect levies from residents before the incident occurred.