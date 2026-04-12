NESREA Launches Carbon Capture Technology Platform To Drive Nigeria’s Climate Goals

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has launched the Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage Technology and Innovation Platform (CTIP), a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s response to climate change and driving sustainable industrial growth.

The initiative, unveiled in partnership with the African Carbon Management Technology and Innovation Centre of Excellence (ACMTI) and the Clean Energy Ministerial Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage Initiative (CEM-CCUS Initiative), took place at the University of Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of NESREA, Innocent Barikor, described the initiative as a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

He noted that rising greenhouse gas emissions continue to threaten ecosystems, economies, and livelihoods globally, making innovative solutions such as Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) essential.

Barikor said Nigeria’s climate commitments, including its Nationally Determined Contributions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, target a 20 percent unconditional reduction and up to 47 percent conditional reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

He added that the platform aligns with key national policies such as the Climate Change Act of 2021 and the Energy Transition Plan.

He further explained that CCUS presents significant economic opportunities, including the decarbonisation of heavy industries such as cement, steel, and refining; enabling cleaner energy production such as hydrogen and methanol; stimulating innovation; and creating skilled jobs in emerging green sectors.

Earlier, the Team Lead of ACMTI at the University of Port Harcourt, Richard Victor, emphasised the importance of collaboration, research, and innovation in advancing CCUS technologies. He said the platform would promote technology exchange, strengthen research and development, support policy and regulatory frameworks, and encourage public-private partnerships.

According to him, the initiative builds on international collaborations, including engagements with the World Bank Group and findings from diagnostic and scoping assessments conducted between 2022 and 2024.

He added that the mission is to position Nigeria as a regional leader in carbon management while contributing meaningfully to Africa’s climate commitments and global decarbonisation efforts.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Georgewill Onwunari, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Angela Briggs, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to advancing research and innovation in energy transition and low-carbon technologies.

He noted that the university’s Energy Technology Institute is strategically positioned to support capacity building, technical analysis, research collaboration, and innovation required for the successful implementation of CCUS in Nigeria. He added that the institution serves as a neutral platform where ideas can be tested, capacities strengthened, and cross-sector partnerships developed.

The event brought together stakeholders from government, academia, industry, and international organisations to deliberate on the role of CCUS in addressing climate change through a circular economy approach.

The high point of the event was the formal unveiling of the Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage Technology and Innovation Platform by Barikor, signalling Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging innovation, partnerships, and investment to achieve sustainable economic growth and environmental protection.