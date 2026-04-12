Orban Concedes ‘Painful’ Defeat To Magyar In Hungary Polls

Viktor Orban, who has ruled Hungary for 16 years, conceded defeat on Sunday to conservative Peter Magyar in parliamentary elections.

His defeat, in a vote that saw a record turnout, dealt a heavy blow to nationalists, including US President Donald Trump, who supported him.

It also deprived Russian President Vladimir Putin of his most sympathetic ear inside the European Union.

Tens of thousands of jubilant supporters of Magyar’s Tisza party cheered the results outside the party’s election headquarters on the banks of the Danube in Budapest.

“We did it… Together, we brought down the Orban regime — together,” the former government insider and political newcomer, 45, told his cheering supporters.

“We liberated Hungary; we took back our homeland.”

With votes in more than 90 per cent of precincts counted, Magyar’s party stood to have gained 138 seats, or more than two-thirds of all 199 parliamentary seats, according to official election results.

‘Unambiguous’

“The election results, though not yet final, are clear and understandable; for us, they are painful but unambiguous,” Orban, 62, told reporters earlier Sunday.

“We have not been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to govern. I congratulated the winning party,” he said.

Turnout in the election reached a record 77.8 percent at 6:30 pm (1630 GMT).

“I’m really excited. I came to this event full of hope… I’m optimistic about the change,” Orsolya Rozgonyi, a 28-year-old HR manager, told AFP amid Tisza supporters who gathered in Budapest in a festive atmosphere.

Orban, who was seeking a fifth straight term, has transformed his country into a model of “illiberal democracy”, publicly clashing with Brussels over rule-of-law issues, as well as over support for war-torn Ukraine.

Magyar burst onto the scene just two years ago, promising to fight corruption and offering better public services.

He drew support against a backdrop of economic stagnation, and despite an electoral system skewed in favour of Orban’s Fidesz party.

Congratulations for Magyar poured in from around Europe.

“Hungary has chosen Europe,” head of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, posted on X.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Hungary’s Magyar to “join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe”.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said “together, we will make Europe more sovereign”.

Both camps have alleged foreign interference during the campaign in the central European country of 9.5 million people.

US Vice President JD Vance visited Hungary this week to rally with Orban, attacking the alleged interference in Hungary of Brussels “bureaucrats”.

Trump had promised to bring US “economic might” to Hungary if Orban’s party secured victory.

‘Democratic revolution’

“In light of the election results — particularly the two-thirds constitutional majority —they effectively amount not only to a change of regime, but also symbolise a true democratic revolution in Hungary,” Daniel Hegedus, deputy director of the Berlin-based Institute for European Politics, told AFP.

Orban had focused on making Ukraine the central topic of his campaign, portraying the neighbouring country, which is fighting off a Russian invasion, as “hostile” to Hungary.

He had also vowed to continue his crackdown against “fake civil society organisations, bought journalists, judges (and) politicians”.