Union Berlin Appoint First Female Coach Eta After Baumgart Sacking

Bundesliga club Union Berlin have named Marie-Louise Eta as manager, making her the first female head coach in Bundesliga history, after Steffen Baumgart was sacked on Sunday.

Eta becomes the first female top-flight coach of a men’s team in a major European league. The 34-year-old, who was the first female assistant coach in the Bundesliga, will take over for the remainder of the season.

“I am delighted the club has entrusted me with this challenging task,” Eta said in a statement.

Baumgart was sacked early on Sunday morning after the club’s form flatlined in the second half of the season, with Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by last-placed Heidenheim the final straw.

Union have won just two games since Christmas and sit seven points above the relegation play-off spot.

“We’ve had an absolutely disappointing second half of the season,” sporting director Horst Held said in a statement.

“Our situation remains precarious, and we desperately need points to stay in the league.

“The performances in recent weeks don’t give us the confidence we could turn things around with the current set-up.”

As a player with Turbine Potsdam, Eta won the Champions League in 2010 along with three Bundesliga titles. She has already committed to taking over Union Berlin’s women’s Bundesliga team from the summer.

Women have managed men’s football teams in the lower divisions but never in the top flight. German third-tier Ingolstadt FC are currently coached by Sabrina Wittmann, while French second-tier club Clermont were managed by Corinne Diacre for three seasons until 2017.