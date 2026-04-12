Zulum Warns Against Aiding Boko Haram Insurgents

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned residents against aiding, harbouring, or providing logistical support to Boko Haram insurgents.

The warning follows recent operations conducted by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, in the Jilli general area of Gubio Local Government Area on Saturday.

Jilli is a border community between Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State and Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

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In a statement by Dauda Iliya, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Governor Zulum described Jilli market as a notorious hub allegedly used by insurgents and their logistics suppliers.

“I have been properly briefed on the air strike carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Jilli market, a border town between Borno and Yobe states. Let me state categorically that the Borno State Government closed Jilli and Gazabure markets five years ago,” the governor said.

“I am in close consultation with the Government of Yobe State and the military hierarchy on the matter,” he added.

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Governor Zulum explained that the Borno State Government maintains close coordination with the military and other security agencies before resettling any community or reopening markets, particularly in areas affected by insurgency.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to safeguarding law-abiding citizens and sustaining collaborative efforts with security agencies to restore lasting peace and stability across the state.

Zulum urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that will aid ongoing military operations.