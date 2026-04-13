188 Crime Suspects Arrested, 12 Kidnap Victims Rescued In Katsina – Police

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 188 suspects linked to various criminal offences across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this during a press briefing on Monday at the command headquarters in Katsina, where he presented the command’s crime-fighting achievements for March 2026.

According to the Command, 14 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, two for gun-running, one for cattle rustling, five for providing information to bandits, and 14 for culpable homicide.

Others include 20 suspected rapists and 22 individuals involved in illegal drug peddling.

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Sadiq explained that within the period under review, the Command intensified efforts against kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, and arms trafficking through intelligence-led operations, inter-agency collaboration, and sustained patrols across identified hotspots.

He also confirmed the rescue of 12 kidnapped victims, noting that they had been medically examined and reunited with their families.

He further revealed the arrest of a notorious suspect linked to the killing of one Abu Amshi in Katsina metropolis, following credible intelligence.

He added that investigations are ongoing and the suspect will be charged in court upon conclusion.

The Command also said it disrupted supply chains involving informants and gun-runners operating in Jibia and Safana Local Government Areas.

Recovered items include two PKT rifles, two AK-47 rifles, three locally fabricated firearms, two ammunition belts, and 974 rounds of live ammunition.

It said an additional 30 rustled animals and five motorcycles used for criminal activities were recovered. Police say all exhibits are in custody and will be presented as evidence in court.