ADC Crisis: Supreme Court To Hear Mark-Led Appeal Against Nafiu Bala Tuesday

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will on Tuesday hear an appeal filed by a former senate president, David Mark, against a suit filed by a former deputy national chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Nafiu Bala, over the leadership of the party.

In the appeal, Mark is asking the court to grant an order staying the execution of the Court of Appeal’s ruling delivered on March 12.

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The appeal, which was filed by his counsel, Realwan Okpanachi, prayed the court for an order staying execution of the appellate court’s judgment pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

Mark urged the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from altering the party’s current national leadership structure, as constituted and represented by him, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

He also sought an order staying further proceedings in a suit before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mark had appealed a September 4, 2025, ruling by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja over an ex parte application filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a chieftain of the party.

The ADC has been grappling with deepening factional divisions, with rival camps laying claim to the party’s leadership.

The crisis has led to court orders and administrative uncertainty over who legitimately controls the party’s national structure.

The situation was further complicated when INEC reportedly delisted David Mark as the party’s national chairman in its official records.

The decision let to a protest by the Mark-led national working committee that was attended by chieftains of the ADC, including a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola; and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi.

Also in attendance were a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, among other opposition leaders in the party.

A counter-protest was also staged by the Gombe-led NWC, which demanded recognition by INEC.