ADC Reps Caucus Seeks INEC Chair’s Removal, Prosecution Over Alleged Bias

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the immediate removal and prosecution of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Joash Amupitan, over allegations of partisanship ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The position was contained in a communiqué issued on Monday following a meeting of the caucus in Abuja.

The lawmakers said recent actions and statements allegedly attributed to Amupitan had raised concerns about his ability to act as a neutral umpire.

“The caucus raised concerns regarding the impartiality and neutrality of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Joash Amupitan, to oversee a free, fair, and credible 2027 general elections. This follows recent public statements and actions by the chairman that have been deemed compromising, partisan, and conflicted.

“It has been alleged that he previously made a partisan statement on his personal X account, wherein he expressed support for the ruling All Progressives Congress. Additionally, he has been accused of posting content alleging Christian genocide in Nigeria.

“Although INEC has denied that Prof Amupitan is the owner of the X account in question, digital forensic analysis and other online investigations by various sources suggest that the account is indeed his and that the phone number used to create it is registered in his name.

“This has raised concerns regarding his transparency, integrity, and trustworthiness, particularly given the critical nature of the office he holds, which will have far-reaching implications for the nation.

“In light of these inconsistencies and concerns regarding impartiality and integrity, the House caucus, on Monday, April 13, 2026, hereby calls for the removal of Prof Amupitan from office and advocates for his prosecution, in order to safeguard the nation against an avoidable descent into undemocratic practices,” the statement read in part.

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The Independent National Electoral Commission has denied the allegations.

“Even though we are seeing that some guys have carried out a forensic investigation on that account, as we speak, there is no verified forensic evidence linking the chairman to the post,” INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, stated on Channels Television’s, The Morning Brief on Monday.

The demand comes amid a deepening leadership crisis within the ADC, which the caucus blamed on actions taken by INEC.

At the centre of the dispute is the status of former Senate President, David Mark, as the recognised leader of the party.

The caucus said Mark had previously been acknowledged by INEC as the authentic leader of the ADC after meeting the required legal and administrative conditions, a position it noted was supported by documentation, including an affidavit issued by the commission.

However, the commission’s subsequent decision to withdraw that recognition, as well as its stance on a rival faction led by Nafiu Bala, has, according to the lawmakers, triggered internal divisions, legal battles, and uncertainty over the party’s structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

ADC lawmakers argued that INEC’s intervention in what they described as an internal party matter has worsened the crisis and could ultimately prevent the party from fielding candidates.

“The caucus is gravely concerned about the ostensibly undemocratic action taken by INEC, under the leadership of Prof Amupitan, which appears to deny the ADC the opportunity to participate in the forthcoming elections. This is being achieved through the perpetuation of a leadership crisis within the party, whereby INEC has abdicated its responsibility as an impartial arbiter and instead intervened in the party’s internal affairs.

“Specifically, the commission seems to be recognising an illegitimate leadership faction, contrary to the authentic leadership of Senator David Mark, which had previously been acknowledged and certified by INEC itself, having met the requisite criteria, as evidenced by a recent affidavit issued by the commission.

“We note that the commission, in collusion with certain elements within the judiciary, is actively working to undermine the aspirations of the ADC, thereby preventing the party from fielding candidates in the forthcoming elections, through duplicitous means that serve to obstruct inclusivity within the democratic process.

“In fact, credible information at our disposal suggests that certain individuals within the judiciary and INEC are collaborating to influence the outcome of a case coming up on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, regarding the leadership question in the ADC, potentially impacting the recognition of a discredited faction,” Ogene said on behalf of the caucus.

The caucus also raised concerns about alleged judicial interference in political matters and warned that it may escalate its response.

It said it had concluded plans to petition the National Judicial Council to investigate judges accused of partisan conduct, referencing recent remarks by Nigerian Bar Association President (NBA), Afam Osigwe.

“We are vigilant and have concluded plans, on behalf of the Nigerian people, to submit a petition before the National Judicial Council to the effect that politically exposed judicial officers, as recently outlined by the NBA president, Afam Osigwe, SAN, be made to undergo investigations and possible removal from the Bench.

“As the ADC caucus in the House of Representatives, we are compelled to act in response to the existential threat to our democracy.

“With critical segments of society, including the Nigerian Bar Association, civil society, media, and citizens, losing faith in the judiciary and electoral authorities, it is imperative that all Nigerians of goodwill transcend partisan divisions and prioritise rescuing our faltering democracy.

“It is indeed disheartening to observe that even during the military era, when laws often contained ouster clauses, the judiciary still boasted esteemed jurists such as the late Chukwudifu Oputa, Niki Tobi, and Kayode Eso, Mohammed Uwais, et cetera, who delivered discerning judgments despite the authoritarian regime. We can, therefore, only surmise that these revered legal luminaries would be deeply disturbed in the great beyond by the current trend of questionable judgments, contradictory interim decisions, and overt judicial overreach, which appear to emanate from the very chambers of justice that were once adorned with distinction.

“We concur with the position of the NBA president, who only days ago expressed concerns over the growing perception of judges as beneficiaries of political patronage, stating that it erodes public trust in the justice system. The NBA president had lamented the practice of politicians gifting cars to judges, suggesting it compromises their neutrality and demeans the judiciary,” it added.