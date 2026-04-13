Commanding Officer, Six Others Killed By IED In Monguno

The Nigerian military on Monday said that a commanding officer and six other soldiers of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) paid the supreme price after his troops successfully repelled a terrorist attack in Monguno, Borno State.

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It said that the incident occurred late on April 12, 2026, when troops of Sector 3 came under an isolated attack by terrorists at the Charlie 13 location.

According to a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the troops engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle, forcing them to retreat while maintaining control of the area.

However, tragedy struck shortly after the encounter as the commanding officer, who had moved to the frontline to assess the situation, was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED).

“Regrettably, the Commanding Officer, while courageously proceeding to the troops’ location to personally assess the situation, encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which severely affected his vehicle, leading to his death alongside six other gallant personnel,” the military said.

According to the statement, the commanding officer’s actions, even after the immediate threat had been neutralised, reflected the highest traditions of military leadership: courage, selfless service, and leading from the front.

“His willingness to move towards the troops in the heat of the battle, despite the prevailing danger, stands as a profound testament to his valour, sense of duty, and unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of his men.

“Operation HADIN KAI deeply mourns the loss of this exceptional officer and the other brave personnel who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

“Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the memory of the Armed Forces and the grateful nation they served,” the statement added.

The military, however, said that the troops remain in firm control of the location following the attack.