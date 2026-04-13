FG Waives Import Duties On Mass Transit Buses, EVs, Others

The Federal Government has granted a waiver on import duties for mass transit buses, electric vehicles, and manufacturing machinery.

The development followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to key economic officials to design measures to cushion the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis on Nigerians, particularly amid rising fuel prices.

A disclosure contained in an X post on Monday by Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, noted that the move is part of new fiscal measures aimed at easing economic pressure on Nigerians and curbing inflationary pressures.

Olusegun said the Tinubu administration approved a broad set of import duty reductions to lower inflation, support businesses, and improve affordability for consumers.

“President Tinubu’s administration has approved a massive reduction in import duties of selected products in order to further reduce inflation, empower local businesses and increase affordability for consumers,” he said.

The Israel–US–Iran conflict, ongoing since February 28, 2026, has severely disrupted global oil flows, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 20% of global crude supply.

READ ALSO: NERC To Cut Electricity Transmission Losses, Sets New Guidelines For Mini-Grid Operators

Under the new policy, import duties on electric vehicles were reduced from 5% to 0%. Mass transit buses were also granted full duty exemption, down from 5% to 0%, to encourage cheaper public transportation and support cleaner mobility alternatives.

The levy on manufacturing machinery was equally scrapped, falling from 5% to 0%, in a move aimed at lowering production costs and boosting industrial activity.

Raw cane sugar was adjusted from 70% to between 55% and 57.5%, while crude palm oil duties were reduced from 35% to 28.75%.

The policy also introduced broader tariff adjustments across key import segments – passenger vehicle duties were reduced from 70% to 40%, while tariffs on bulk rice were cut from 70% to 47.5% and broken rice from 70% to 30%.

In the industrial and construction sector, steel sheets and coils were lowered from 45% to 35%, while glazed ceramic tiles were reduced from 55% to 46.25%, in a move aimed at easing production and construction costs.

A 90-day transition phase beginning April 1, described as a “Transition Phase”, to allow markets to adjust gradually and avoid sudden shocks, has also been introduced.

The Mideast crisis has driven volatility in energy prices and raised shipping and insurance costs across multiple global economies, including Nigeria.

Since the start of the conflict, crude oil prices surged as high as $120 per barrel due to attacks on energy infrastructure and restricted shipping routes.

Nigerian crude and major contracts were pushed below $95 per barrel after a ceasefire announcement on April 8.

Brent crude and WTI fell by more than 15%.

On Sunday, April 12, however, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the United States Navy to begin a blockade of all ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad.

The renewed escalation triggered a surge in oil prices, with Brent crude rising above $102 per barrel and WTI climbing to $104.16 per barrel on April 13.