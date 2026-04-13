If FG Is Serious, Insecurity Can End In Six Months — Ndume

Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has said Nigeria’s lingering insecurity could be decisively tackled within six months if the Federal Government demonstrates sufficient commitment.

Ndume stated this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, where he expressed concern over the recent escalation of violence, particularly in the North-East.

The lawmaker stressed that beyond complaints, what is required is decisive action and political will.

“It is not about complaining. It is not about asking somebody like me as a senator to say why these things. I always believe that if the President and the Federal Government of Nigeria are serious about this, we can end this thing (insecurity) in six months.

“All we need is to train our soldiers, equip them, arm them very well, and then motivate them,” Ndume said.

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The senator lamented the continued loss of military personnel, including senior officers, noting that such incidents highlight deeper operational challenges.

“After killing their commanders, they now come back to kill our commanders and they are still taking about five, six, or even seven. Even today, around Northern Borno, we lost a colonel, I understand, with some soldiers. This should not continue. This is now the problem,” he said.

Ndume also attributed the worsening security situation to inconsistent and incomplete implementation of security strategies.

“The escalating security situation has really been enhanced by the challenge and the threat, and the actions that have been taken that have never been completely done. We have to be very serious about this matter; we have to walk the talk.”

Foreign Support

Speaking on the issue of foreign support, the lawmaker emphasised the need for intelligence, technology, and specialised expertise rather than relying on external forces.

“What we need is intelligence. What we need is air support. We also need the expertise of those that are specialists. We even have some that were trained outside, special forces. We have capable hands already on the ground; all they need is equipment, ammunition, and motivation.

“We do not have enough drones. Look at what Burkina Faso is doing, it is technology. We can use technology to finish or minimise these things within the shortest possible time. If you deploy drones and have trained people to operate them, with proper command centres, we can achieve results,” he said.

The Borno South senator further noted that Borno State would have suffered greater devastation without the efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum and commended his interventions in stabilising parts of the state.

Renewed Security Concerns

Ndume’s comments come amid renewed security concerns in the North-East and across Nigeria.

A recent airstrike at Jilli Market along the Yobe–Borno border on Saturday has come under scrutiny over reported civilian casualties.

The Nigerian Air Force said the strike targeted suspected Boko Haram insurgents and that it is investigating reported civilian casualties.

While casualty figures remain unclear, several deaths and injuries were reported, with victims receiving treatment in nearby facilities.

The incident also followed a deadly attack on Thursday on a military formation in Benisheikh, where troops repelled insurgents but suffered casualties.

Security challenges, including banditry, kidnappings, and communal clashes, persist nationwide.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, during a recent visit to Bayelsa State, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

In a related development, the United States Department of State has issued travel advisories and begun reducing its staff presence in Abuja. Federal Government, however, described it as a routine precaution and not a reflection the country’s security situation.