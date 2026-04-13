Kaduna Won’t Tolerate Politicisation Of Insecurity, Gov Sani Warns

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has reiterated that his administration will not tolerate the politicisation of insecurity in Kaduna State, warning that any individual or group that seeks to undermine peace will face the full weight of the law.

The governor argued that the constitution entrusts him with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, warning that, “I will continue to discharge that responsibility firmly and without compromise.”

Governor Uba Sani handed down the warning in his opening remarks during the State Security Council meeting held at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Monday.

“We are not unaware of those who seek to test our resolve. We are monitoring developments closely, and we are prepared to act. Kaduna State will not return to a past defined by violence, fear, and division. That chapter is closed.

“The whole nation can readily testify that since we assumed office on May 29, 2023, Kaduna State has not witnessed any form of ethno-religious conflict or even farmer-herders conflict,” he added.

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According to the governor, his administration’s approach to tackling security challenges is preventive.

“We must strengthen intelligence at the grassroots, deepen collaboration with traditional and religious institutions, and maintain seamless coordination among all security agencies. We must stay ahead, consistently and deliberately,” he argued.

He noted that the Kaduna Peace Model is at the heart of his administration’s success in tackling insecurity, describing it as “a security approach anchored on inclusivity, intelligence-led operations, inter-agency coordination, and community ownership.”

The state governor further pointed out that the Kaduna Peace Model “has shifted our posture from reactive containment to proactive prevention.”

“Our most critical asset remains intelligence. We have strengthened the systems that support timely information gathering and real-time sharing across agencies. This has enabled us to detect threats early, disrupt criminal networks, and prevent escalation.

“Kaduna State is increasingly recognised for this coordinated approach, and while we remain focused on improvement, the results speak clearly,” he added.

The governor, however, warned that progress demands vigilance and that citizens of Kaduna State must not rest on their oars.

“The threat landscape is evolving, becoming more complex, and in some instances, influenced by political opportunism. As we approach a sensitive political period, we must anticipate attempts to exploit divisions and destabilise communities,” he counselled.

He acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s strong support for Kaduna State, adding that the Federal Government has provided critical support to states through enhanced coordination and institutional reforms.

Governor Sani also commended the Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, who was also present at the State Security Council meeting, for his dedication to duty since assuming office.

He also paid tribute to the gallant men and women of the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and all other security and paramilitary agencies.

“Your courage, discipline, and sacrifice continue to shield our people from harm. You operate in difficult and often dangerous conditions, yet remain steadfast in your duty. Kaduna State recognises your service and stands firmly behind you.”

The governor also acknowledged the indispensable role of traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community stakeholders, adding that their “influence at the grassroots strengthens trust, promotes dialogue, and prevents conflict.”

“Security is not sustained by force alone; it is built on legitimacy, cooperation, and shared values. Your contributions remain central to our success,” he further pointed out.