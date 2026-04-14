$2.8bn AKK Pipeline Begins Gas Supply To Abuja In July, Says NUPRC

The long-delayed $2.8 billion Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas ​pipeline will commence delivering natural gas to Abuja in July, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The development marks a key milestone ‌for the country’s gas development plans.

“We’re hoping that by July, gas will be delivered to Abuja through the AKK gas pipeline,” Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the Commission.

Designed to deliver more than 2.2 billion ⁠cubic feet of gas per day and is a core ​part of the country’s strategy to shift energy mix towards gas, the ​614-kilometre (382-mile) pipeline will supply ​power plants and industries in the north, and reduce reliance on diesel and fuel oil.

Nigeria’s gas reserves is estimated at over 210 trillion cubic ​feet.

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First ⁠conceived in 2008, the project ‌has missed several delivery targets, including earlier deadlines of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2025.

Construction began in 2020 but was slowed by funding pressures and engineering challenges, most notably the ​crossing of the ​River Niger.

An ⁠energy lawyer involved in the project told Reuters that work was now at an advanced stage, with the pipeline more than 90% complete.

Gas ⁠transported ​through the AKK pipeline will be sourced ​from the southern producing areas largely through its interconnection with the East-West Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas ​pipeline.