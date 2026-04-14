2027 Election Not About Money But Nigerians Vs Tinubu — Ologbodiyan

A Member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kola Ologbodiyan has declared that the 2027 general election will not be about money, but a battle between Nigerians versus President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ologbodiyan, who is also a Former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), said this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, on Tuesday.

“The ADC may not have the kind of money that the government has but you must understand that this forthcoming election will not be about money that you have because people will take your money and use it against you.

“The next election is about Nigerians versus President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, he said on the breakfast show.

His comment follows accusation by opposition parties that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to turn the country to a one-party state.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: 2027: Nigeria At Risk Of One-Man Rule, APC Will Be First Victim, Says SDP’s Adebayo

He however, said the ADC has stepped forward to symbolize the determination of Nigerians.

“We have had enough of this government and APC that’s what is happening, we have seen it before and it’s not just going to happen in the life of this presidency.

“We have seen a situation where a president gave out money to people to go and vote for him, and yet they didn’t deliver him”, the party chieftain added.

Ologbodiyan noted that the opposition might have power and money. however,

“What is important and what ADC is fighting for is to allow the process of an electioneering that will be clean and credible.

“Put the ballot out there and allow the people to decide, that’s the issue so we don’t care who has money, I have said it repeatedly that what is happening In ADC is what used to happen in the time of the second republic”.

He further said that they should be allowed to do their convention and see whether people will turn out or not.

“They say we don’t have governors, ministers, they say we don’t have senators now we have, they used to say we don’t have some Rep members, now we have and organically people are contributing their resources.

“ADC is a political party that is focused, we don’t engage in distracting arguments or discussions, we know the direction that we are going and we are following a leader who has the capacity to be followed”, he added.