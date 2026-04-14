ADC Concludes Convention, Amends Constitution, Ratifies Mark-Led NWC

The African Democratic Congress concluded its national convention on Tuesday in Abuja, with delegates overwhelmingly voting to amend the party’s constitution.

At the end of voting, the Chairman of the ADC Electoral Sub-Committee and former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, announced the result.

He said a total of 1,576 delegates were accredited, while 11 votes were voided. A total of 1,471 delegates voted “yes” to amend the constitution, representing 94 per cent.

“Distinguished delegates, by virtue of this result announced, it means that the constitution of the African Democratic Congress has today been duly amended by this convention that took place at the Rainbow Event Centre, Abuja,” he said.

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Earlier, before voting commenced, the Chairman of the Legal and Convention Processes Committee, Olumide Apata, led the ratification of resolutions on key issues concerning the party at the 97th, 98th and 99th NEC meetings.

Chinedu Idigo, the National Organising Secretary, outlined the resolutions passed, including a waiver of membership requirements, the suspension of zoning provisions for executive positions, and the suspension of the rule requiring that a vacant office be filled by someone from the same zone as the previous occupant.

The 99th NEC meeting of the ADC dissolved the Chief Ralph Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC) with immediate effect, while the David Mark-led NWC assumed full responsibility for running the affairs of the party. The resolution was ratified by the convention.

In his closing remarks, National Chairman David Mark said he had, as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), attended several national conventions, none of which he said matched the organisation of Tuesday’s ADC convention.

He described the convention as an “excellent performance” and said it marked the beginning of the party’s journey to Aso Rock in 2027.

“Today marks the beginning of our journey to the Villa, and all of you here are part of this history. By next year, when we move to the Villa, I will remind you again,” Mark said.

Nafiu Bala, Abejide Expelled

At the convention, the party announced the expulsion of factional chairman, Nafiu Bala, and the member representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide.

It also confirmed the expulsion of other members, including factional leader Kingsley Temitope, Noman Obinna, Kennedy Odion, Stella Chukwuma, and four others.

The party said the affected individuals were removed over alleged anti-party activities and attempts to create confusion and instability within its ranks.

The motion for their expulsion was moved by Senator Binos Yaroe of Adamawa South Senatorial District and seconded by Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, who represents the Kebbi/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Atiku Alleges INEC Undermining Democracy

Earlier at the convention, former Vice President and ADC chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is being used to undermine democracy in Nigeria.

He singled out the Chairman of the electoral body, Professor Joash Amupitan, for criticism over alleged “illegalities.”

“I will not end these remarks without indicting the chairman of INEC and INEC itself because it is clear, it is obvious, the evidence is there INEC is being used to scuttle democracy in this country. Now, let the Federal Government know that we fought the military to bring democracy in this country and we are going to fight them to bring democracy in this country.

“Let the chairman know we are not going to let him get away with his illegalities, we will not and I hope we will have your support and cooperation to make sure we return to true democracy, to true development in all aspects of human endeavour,” Atiku said.

Obi Warns Nigeria ‘Heading to Disaster’

Also speaking, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria’s rising debt profile, warning that the country is “heading to disaster.”

According to him, the removal of petrol subsidy by the previous administration was intended to reduce borrowing and redirect funds towards development. However, he said the current government has continued to increase borrowing.

“When this government came into being, they removed subsidy on petroleum. The reason was to stop borrowing to service it and use the resources to develop the country. But today, despite that removal, the government has continued borrowing.

“The previous administration left a debt of about ₦87 trillion. Today, we are close to ₦200 trillion. That means they have borrowed over 130 per cent more, despite removing subsidy. At the same time, contractors are being owed, and no projects in the 2025 budget have been funded. We have huge debt and have borrowed more on everything. We are heading to disaster,” he said.

Amaechi Raises Insecurity Concerns

In his remarks, former Rivers State governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, expressed concern over rising insecurity, describing the situation in parts of the country as reminiscent of a civil war.

“I watched yesterday in Nasarawa—people were running away from their community like a civil war. The civil war image came back to my head,” he said.

Reflecting on his time in office, Amaechi emphasised decisive leadership in tackling crime.

“When I was governor of Rivers State, you couldn’t commit a crime, and I would sleep. I wouldn’t sleep until you were arrested. All of us would stay awake until the person was caught,” he added.

Aregbesola Criticises ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda

Former Minister of Interior and ADC National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, described President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda as a scam, urging him to resign over worsening insecurity and economic hardship.

“Distinguished delegates and our rival leaders, four years ago, this government promised Nigerians renewed hope for a better future. Now, three years into its four-year term, it still holds promise and offers renewed hope. When exactly will this hope come into fruition? The answer is simple. It is a scam. The answer is what? A scam! If allowed, this regime will continue shouting renewed hope to eternity. We have the duty to stop scammers from retaining power,” he said.

Despite INEC’s decision not to monitor the ADC’s congresses and national convention over a court ruling, the party went ahead to conduct congresses in states and hold its national convention.

Party faithful and stalwarts gathered at the venue, where they eventually voted to amend the party’s constitution.