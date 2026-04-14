Aiyedatiwa Visits Attack-Hit Communities, Vows To Flush Out Criminals

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has vowed that his administration will take decisive action against criminals operating in Imafon, Igushin and Ilado communities in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa made the pledge during a familiarisation and condolence visit to the palace of the Olumafon of Imafon, Oba Samuel Adegbehingbe Aliu, following a series of violent attacks in the communities.

The governor, who expressed sympathy with the people and the bereaved families, assured them that measures were already being intensified to restore calm and safeguard lives and property.

According to him, the recent killings in the area are deeply disturbing, noting that such acts will not be tolerated.

READ ALSO: Insecurity Forcing People To Flee Communities Like Civil War — Amaechi

Governor Aiyedatiwa announced that posts of the Amotekun Corps would be established within the affected communities to enhance surveillance and improve response time.

He added that the military would also be engaged to boost security in vulnerable locations. The governor appealed to residents of the affected areas, particularly youths, elders, hunters and vigilantes, to cooperate with security agencies in combating criminal elements, warning against harbouring such individuals.

Aiyedatiwa assured residents of his administration’s commitment to ensuring their safety through lawful and structured interventions.

On his part, the traditional ruler of the community, the Olumafon of Imafon, Oba Samuel Adegbehingbe Aliu, commended the governor for the timely intervention, particularly the ongoing road construction, which he said would help address the security challenges in the area.

However, he lamented the lack of firearms for vigilantes, noting that it has hampered their effectiveness.

The monarch called for the provision of firearms for members of the vigilante group and also criticised the delayed response of some security operatives during attacks.