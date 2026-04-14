Intergovernmental Deal On $25bn Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Due This Year

The intergovernmental agreement (IGA) on a planned $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline will be signed this year, according to the head of Morocco’s hydrocarbons and mining ​agency (ONHYM).

Known as the African ‌Atlantic Gas Pipeline, the project, agreed a decade ago, would run 6,900 km on a hybrid offshore-onshore route with a maximum capacity of 30 billion cubic metres (bcm).

The pipeline, which has the ​backing of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), also includes a 15 bcm to supply Morocco and support exports to ​Europe, ONHYM’s Amina Benkhadra told Reuters by email.

Following the intergovernmental agreement, a high ​authority for the pipeline will be established in Nigeria, bringing together ministerial representatives from ​each of the 13 participating countries to provide political and regulatory coordination, Benkhadra said.

The feasibility study and front-end engineering design (FEED) stages have already been completed.

A project company will also be created in Morocco as a joint venture between ONHYM and the Nigerian ​National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to lead the execution, financing, and construction phase, she said.

While helping Morocco position itself as an energy bridge between Africa and Europe, the ​pipeline would spur economic integration across West Africa by expanding electricity generation and facilitating industrial and ‌mining ⁠development, she said.

According to her, initial segments of the project would connect Morocco to gas fields in Mauritania and Senegal, and link Ghana to Cote d’Ivoire further south, before a final ​segment connects Ghana to ​Nigeria’s gas fields.

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First gas from the initial phases is expected in 2031, Benkhadra said.

“The project does not rely on a single ​global final investment decision,” she said, adding that each segment ​is designed ⁠to be developed as “standalone system” to allow for early value build up, she said.

No final funding commitments have been secured yet, she said, adding that the financing structure ⁠will be ​led by the project company, which will mobilise ​a mix of equity and debt.

“The project is attracting strong interest due to its scale, its phased ​structure, and its strategic positioning,” Benkhadra said.