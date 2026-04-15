Court Declines ADC Leadership Dispute In Katsina, Cites Lack Of Jurisdiction

A High Court sitting in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State has declined to entertain a leadership dispute within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), striking out a suit filed by a faction of the party in the state.

Justice A.K. Tukur, who presided over the matter, ruled that the court lacks the legal authority to intervene in issues relating to the internal affairs of a political party.

The judge based the decision on Section 83(5) of the Electoral Act, which restricts courts from interfering in such matters.

“We can’t interfere in party affairs,” the court held, stressing that disputes of this nature should be resolved internally by the political party.

The court consequently struck out the suit for want of jurisdiction, meaning the case was not decided on its merits but dismissed because the court lacks the power to hear it.

The ruling effectively ends the legal attempt by the Wamba-led faction to challenge the actions of the defendants through the court. All reliefs sought by the plaintiff were also dismissed.

The parties are now left with the option of resolving the dispute through internal party mechanisms or exploring other legal avenues where applicable.

The latest ruling also set aside an earlier interim order issued by the same court.

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It would be recalled that the court had, on Tuesday last week, ordered the immediate suspension of all activities of the ADC in the state, pending the determination of a substantive suit fixed for April 15, 2026.

The order was granted following an ex parte application filed by the state party chairman, Usman Wamba.

Listed as defendants in the suit are Lawan Batagarawa, Babangida Ibrahim Mahuta, the ADC national leadership, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the earlier ruling, Justice Tukur granted an interim injunction restraining the first and second defendants, their agents, or associates from parading themselves as stakeholders of the party in Katsina State or conducting party activities.

The court also barred the ADC national leadership and INEC from recognising, supervising, or participating in any congress organised by the defendants concerning the Katsina chapter of the party.

The judge further directed all parties to maintain the status quo, effectively suspending all actions relating to the disputed congress pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Additionally, the court granted leave for the service of court processes on the defendants outside its jurisdiction, particularly in Abuja, through a courier service acting as a special bailiff.

The suit arose from a leadership dispute within the Katsina State chapter of the party, with the plaintiff alleging attempts by the defendants to usurp his authority as state chairman.