Oyo Confirms Lassa Fever Case At UCH, Activates Emergency Response

The Oyo State Government has confirmed a case of Lassa fever at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, and says it has activated emergency response measures to contain the situation.

The case involved a 44-year-old woman who was managed at UCH and died on April 11, 2026. Laboratory confirmation of Lassa fever was later received on April 13, 2026.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, said the state government, through the Ministry of Health, immediately activated its emergency response mechanisms following confirmation of the case.

She said an Incident Management System (IMS) for Lassa fever has been set up to coordinate response activities across the state.

According to her, key interventions already taken include identifying and monitoring all contacts of the deceased, as well as ensuring a safe and dignified burial process.

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Ajetunmobi urged residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as persistent fever, weakness or extreme fatigue, sore throat, vomiting or diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding from the gums, nose, urine or injection sites, chest pain, or difficulty breathing.

She stressed that early presentation at health facilities significantly improves chances of survival.

She explained that Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, primarily transmitted through contact with food or household items contaminated by urine or faeces of infected rodents.

She added that it can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids, particularly in healthcare settings where proper precautions are not observed.

The commissioner advised residents to maintain strict environmental hygiene by keeping homes and surroundings clean, storing food in rodent-proof containers, disposing of waste properly, and avoiding the drying of food items on the ground or roadside.

She also urged residents to seal holes and other entry points in homes to prevent rodent access, and to maintain good personal hygiene, including regular handwashing with soap and water and the use of hand sanitizers where necessary.

Residents were advised to report suspected cases through emergency lines 08033742052 and 08025245809, while health workers were urged to strictly adhere to infection prevention and control protocols.

The commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting public health, noting that surveillance has been intensified across the state and all health facilities placed on alert.

She added that the government is strengthening collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure a coordinated response, while assuring residents that there is no cause for panic as the situation is under control.

She said Lassa fever is preventable and treatable, especially when detected early.