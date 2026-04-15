VIDEO: Brig Gen Braimah, Seven Others Laid To Rest In Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday laid to rest Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, and several other soldiers who lost their lives in a recent insurgent attack in Borno State.

The burial ceremony took place at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, where the fallen officers and soldiers were honoured with full military rites.

The personnel were killed on April 9 when suspected fighters of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province carried out coordinated attacks on military formations in Benisheikh, a key town in Kaga Local Government Area along the Maiduguri–Damaturu highway.