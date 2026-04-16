Abiodun Approves Day Off, ₦10,000 Transport Allowance For Ogun Workers

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved a one-day weekly off-duty arrangement for public servants, alongside a ₦10,000 transport allowance as palliatives for three months, commencing this month.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, who said the measure is aimed at providing relief to the state’s workforce following the hike in fuel prices and its impact on transportation and the cost of living.

“The gesture of government is aimed at further easing the burden on the workforce, who now face increased challenges commuting to work,” he said.

Onasanya noted that the initiative is expected to provide meaningful relief amid rising fuel costs, while also enhancing service delivery through a more motivated and energised workforce.

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He explained that workers on essential duties—including medical personnel, judicial staff, teaching and non-teaching staff in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, security personnel, accounting officers, heads of departments in various MDAs, as well as officers receiving special allowances due to additional responsibilities requiring their physical presence—are exempted from the one-day-off arrangement.

However, he added that they will still benefit from the ₦10,000 special transport allowance.

“Arrangements as to the specific day each eligible public servant will observe as the off-duty day shall be determined by the accounting officers of respective ministries, departments and agencies in a manner that ensures that service delivery is not compromised,” he said.

Onasanya expressed appreciation to the governor for what he described as a timely and thoughtful intervention.

“This measure, which reflects the commitment of government to the welfare and well-being of its workforce, will bring relief to workers,” he added.

He urged public servants to reciprocate the gesture through renewed dedication, discipline and improved service delivery.