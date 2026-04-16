[VIDEO] Jet A1 Price Hike: Airline Operators Warn Effect Of Aviation Shutdown Will ‘Be Huge’

Airline operators in Nigeria have raised an alarm over rising Jet A1 fuel prices, warning that the impact of a potential aviation shutdown would be severe and trigger economic consequences.

United Nigeria Airlines Chairman, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today, alleged price manipulation, artificial scarcity, and black market activities in fuel supply.

He argued that fuel costs are unjustifiably high and accused marketers of exploitation, noting that it would be unfair to transfer such costs to passengers.

He warned that many airlines are already at their “last breath,” with reserves nearly exhausted and some facing possible shutdown within days.

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