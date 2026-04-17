FG Digitises Authentication, Evaluation Of Academic Credentials

The Federal Government said on Friday that it has ended physical verification of academic credentials, transitioning entirely to an online system to improve transparency, speed, and enhance public service delivery.

The Federal Ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

The ministry stated that the new development aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda and its resolve to deploy modern technology to improve efficiency, ensure data integrity, and support evidence-based policy decisions within the education sector.

“With the introduction of the new system, all applications for authentication and evaluation of academic credentials will now be processed strictly online through the Ministry’s official verification portal,” the statement partly read.

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According to the ministry, all applicants seeking authentication or evaluation of academic credentials are required to register and upload all relevant supporting documents via the official portal: essverify.education.gov.ng.

It is also stated that physical visits to the ministry for credential authentication would no longer be necessary, as the process has been fully automated.

The ministry, however, noted that the new system was expected to simplify procedures, reduce processing time, and boost the credibility of academic credential verification in Nigeria.

It advised applicants to comply with the new guidelines to ensure seamless processing of their requests.

Applicants are also required to contact their respective awarding institutions and request that their academic transcripts be forwarded directly from the institutions’ official email addresses to [email protected] for verification and processing.