FG Urges Restraint On Planned Airfare Hike, Suspension Of Flights By Air Operators

Amid the rise in the cost of aviation fuel, the Federal Government has appealed to airline operators to exercise restraint with respect to any proposed increase in airfares or suspension of air operations.

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In a letter addressed to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and signed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, it said it was aware of the “sudden hike” in Jet A1 fuel from ₦900 per liter as at February 28, 2026, to ₦3,300 per liter as of April 16, 2026, representing a 300 per cent increase.

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The government said that while the prevailing cost mounts pressure on private air operations, any immediate upward adjustment in ticket prices would impose significant hardship on the travelling public, potentially depress demand, and limit accessibility to air transport for a broad segment of Nigerians.

“Secondly, I appeal for the reconsideration of any planned suspension of flight operations. Such action would have far-reaching adverse implications for the national economy, disrupt critical mobility and logistics networks, erode public confidence, and undermine the progress recorded under the ongoing reforms within the aviation sector,” Kayamo said in the letter.

He, however, disclosed that a high-level emergency stakeholders’ meeting had been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Abuja, bringing together all relevant stakeholders and regulatory authorities with a view to achieving a prompt, practical, and sustainable resolution.

The minister noted that the venue and time would be communicated in due course.

While commending the resilience, professionalism, and steadfast commitment of air operator in sustaining air transport services under evidently difficult conditions, he reiterated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu accords the aviation sector the highest strategic importance.

“In line with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, the sector remains a critical national asset essential to trade facilitation, national security, employment generation, and overall economic integration. You will also acknowledge that the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has initiated unprecedented reforms in the sector aimed at supporting the growth and sustenance of the businesses of local operators.

“I wish to formally assure you that the concerns raised by your members have received the full attention of the Federal Government, and we shall take immediate steps to address the issues,” the minister added.