JAMB To Release 2026 UTME First-Day Results Today

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that results for candidates who sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Thursday will be released before midnight today.

On Friday, the spokesperson for the Board, Fabian Benjamin, issued a brief statement reassuring candidates that the results would be released promptly.

He stated that an official public announcement would follow once the release process is complete.

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A total of 2,243,816 candidates registered for this year’s exercise, representing a 10.5 per cent increase from the 2.03 million recorded in 2025.

Benjamin said that candidates would be able to access their results as soon as the process is finalised.

“This is to inform all candidates who sat for the 2026 UTME on Thursday, 16th April 2026, that their results will be released today before midnight,” the statement read.

RELEASE OF RESULTS FOR THE FIRST DAY OF THE 2026 UTME

This is to inform all candidates who sat for the 2026 UTME on Thursday, 16th April 2026, that their results will be released today before midnight.

An official announcement will be made to the public and posted on this page as… Advertisement — Fabian Benjamin (@FabianB58246501) April 17, 2026

A breakdown of registration figures showed that Lagos State recorded the highest number of candidates with 381,814, followed by Ogun (137,156), Oyo (122,662), Kaduna (103,498), and the Federal Capital Territory (102,961).

Other states include Rivers (105,584) and Kano (83,167), while Borno (13,483) and Zamfara (14,861) recorded the lowest figures.

Outside Nigeria, participation remains minimal, with Côte d’Ivoire leading with 32 candidates, followed by Equatorial Guinea (16), Burkina Faso (14), and the United Kingdom (12).

Countries such as Gambia, Ghana, and South Africa recorded fewer than ten candidates each.

JAMB had increased the number of CBT centres to about 1,000 nationwide to improve accessibility and logistics.

The board also delisted 23 centres across several states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Edo, and Plateau, due to technical deficiencies observed during the mock UTME.

The Board added that further details regarding access to the results would be communicated through its official channels.

Candidates who participated in the first day of the nationwide examination are advised to stay updated and follow JAMB’s verified platforms for accurate information.