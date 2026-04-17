UEFA Probe After Photographers Injured At Bayern-Real Game

Celebrating Bayern fans scaled barriers into a restricted area reserved for pitch-side photographers.

A group trampled press photographers in an area between the grandstand and advertising hoardings.

One suffered a head laceration and another needed medical attention for back and shoulder injuries.

While the club and fan groups have since apologised, European football governing body UEFA on Friday opened an investigation.

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UEFA will probe the “blocking of public passageways,” the “throwing of objects,” “crowd disturbances,” and the “display of a message inappropriate for a sporting event (anti-UEFA banner)”.

“UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will address this matter in due course,” UEFA said in a statement.

It is as yet unclear what sanctions could be levied against the Bavarian giants.

Earlier in the competition, Bayern’s southern stand was partially closed by UEFA for repeated use of pyrotechnics.

AFP