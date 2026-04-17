[VIDEO]: Fela’s Catalogue Fully Owned, Controlled By Family — Femi Kuti

Renowned Nigerian musician, songwriter, and eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has stated that Fela’s music catalogue remains fully a property of the family.

The father of 30-year-old singer Made Kuti made it known that the family licenses the music for specific periods while retaining overall control.

“We never sold it. So it’s under the estate, Fela’s estate, which is controlled by the family, controls it. But we licensed the music, so we control it,” he said on Channels Television’s Entertainment Tonight programme.

READ ALSO: Fela Kuti Receives Posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

According to the Grammy-nominated artiste, the decision was strongly influenced by the eldest sister, who is deeply committed to protecting Fela’s legacy.

“My elder sister was very against us selling it. She’s like the main caretaker.”

Femi, in agreement with the family, believes that keeping ownership ensures long-term benefits and preserves dignity, allowing future generations to continue managing and honoring his work.

Watch interview below