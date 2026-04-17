[VIDEO] Jonathan, Wife Took Over Rivers Political Structure, Chased Me Out Of PDP, Amaechi Alleges

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan, forced him out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Amaechi, who made the claim on Friday while speaking on The Morning Brief on Channels Television, claimed that the former president and first lady took control of the party’s structure in Rivers State.

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“The country knew what happened. I was literally chased out of the PDP,” the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said.

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When asked who was responsible, he said, “The president, with his wife. They took over the political structure in Rivers State and chased me out. The president, Goodluck, and his wife handed over the structure to other people, so I moved.”

Amaechi added that his ordeal was linked to his position as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at the time, noting that he later left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).