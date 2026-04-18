JAMB: How To Check, Print 2026 UTME Result Slip

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Friday announced that it had released the results of 632,788 candidates who sat for the first day of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A statement by the JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin noted that the results of candidates who sat the 2026 UTME on Thursday, 16 April 2026, have been released and are now available for viewing.

To check their results, he advised candidates to send UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration.

He, however, said that at this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.

The 2026 UTME, which began on April 16, is expected to continue until April 22 across examination centres nationwide.

How To Print Your Official Result Slip

The result slip carries the candidate’s passport photograph, full scores, and details required for admission processing.

It will be made available for printing on JAMB’s e-Facility portal at efacility.jamb.gov.ng and attracts a fee of N1,500.

Once activated, candidates should follow the steps below.

– Visit efacility.jamb.gov.ng.

– Log in with your registered email address and password.

– On your dashboard, click Print Result Slip.

– Click Continue with Payment and pay the N1,500 fee.

– Select 2026 as the examination year and enter your JAMB registration number.

– Download and print the result slip.

Check Your Score Via SMS

– Make sure you have at least N50 airtime on the phone number linked to your JAMB registration.

– Send UTMERESULT to 55019.

– Your score will be delivered to you via SMS.

Other Tips

– If you have forgotten your password or email address, use the Forgot Password option on the portal or visit a JAMB office with your registration details.

– Keep multiple printed copies of your result slip, as institutions typically request it during screening and admission.

– Use only JAMB’s official websites — efacility.jamb.gov.ng or portal.jamb.gov.ng to avoid scams.

READ ALSO: JAMB To Release 2026 UTME First-Day Results Today

JAMB Cautioned Against Manipulation

Candidates were strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents.

“Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence. The Board treats such misconduct with the utmost gravity.”

“Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means. Any candidate found culpable will face the full consequences of the law”, JAMB warned.

The examination is ongoing, and results will continue to be released as they become available.