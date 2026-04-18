Kebbi Flags Off Back-To-School Initiative For Nomadic Fulani Children

In a bid to address the issue of out-of-school children, particularly among nomadic Fulani communities, the Office of the Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Student Matters has flagged off the Kauran Gwandu Back-to-School Programme for Fulani children in Kebbi State.

The programme, which was flagged off in Alela, a nomadic settlement in Zauro Ward of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, saw the enrollment of 50 nomadic children into school.

The pupils were provided with uniforms, school bags, and essential learning materials to support their education.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Student Matters, Muhammad Majo, said the programme is aimed at strengthening access to and the quality of education among nomadic children.

He added that two teachers fluent in Fulfulde have been engaged to bridge the language gap and enhance classroom participation.

“This effort builds on earlier community interventions, including the facilitation of two solar-powered boreholes and the distribution of Ramadan palliatives—reflecting a continuous commitment to improving the welfare, dignity, and opportunities of Fulani nomads and their children,” he said.

READ ALSO: JAMB: How To Check, Print 2026 UTME Result Slip

He urged parents to see education as the most valuable inheritance they can give their children, and encouraged the community to embrace civic responsibility through voter registration and active participation in governance.

In his remarks, the District Head of Zauro, Alhaji Muhammad Mahe Dikko, commended the Kebbi State Government for its people-oriented initiatives.

He also called on Fulani nomads to prioritise their children’s education as a key solution to many societal challenges.