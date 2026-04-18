Open Your Toilets To Public, Lagos Urges Banks, Filling Stations, Others

Lagos State Government has appealed to private organisations such as banks, filling stations, eateries, and others to make their restrooms available for public use, as part of its efforts to eliminate open defecation and improve public sanitation across Lagos State.

Environment and Water Resources Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab disclosed this in a post on X on Saturday.

“We currently have 1,710 functioning public toilets strategically located across the state for residents and visitors.

“However, government cannot do this alone.

“We are encouraging businesses such as filling stations, banks, eateries, and other public-facing facilities to make their restrooms accessible to the public where possible”, the statement said partly.

He noted that the collaborative approach will significantly complement government efforts and expand access to sanitation facilities across the state, as government continues to enforce environmental sanitation laws.

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According to Wahab, individuals caught engaging in open defecation are being arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“These measures are necessary to protect public health, preserve dignity, and maintain a cleaner environment for all.

“Access to sanitation is a shared responsibility.

“While government continues to expand infrastructure, residents and businesses must also play their part in ensuring Lagos remains clean, safe, and habitable”, he added.