2027: Pairing Of Peter Obi In South With Anybody In North Will Beat Tinubu — Udenta 

A political scientist and public affairs analyst, Udenta Udenta, has said that any presidential ticket pairing a strong southern candidate such as Peter Obi with a credible northern running mate could defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Udenta, a founding national secretary of the Alliance for Democracy, made the remarks while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He argued that the current political landscape favours a broad-based opposition alliance built on regional balance.

“Any pairing today — a Peter Obi in the South and anybody else in the North — will beat Bola Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

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The professor noted that Obi remains the most visible opposition figure in southern Nigeria, adding that the choice of a northern counterpart would be decisive for the opposition.

“The pairing in the South, what you have on the ground, visible and manifest, is Peter Obi, essentially in the South.

“The choice of who they have in the North is for them to make up their minds,” he said.

Economic Reality

Udenta further contended that worsening economic conditions could shape voter behaviour ahead of the next election cycle, suggesting that public perception of the current administration may work against the ruling party.

“For Nigerians to hanker after the Buhari presidency is a testament to the failure of the Tinubu-led government. The question the President will ask himself as Nigerians go through an election is not about rhetoric or grandstanding.

“How were we on May 29, 2023, and how are we today? The answer will be resounding: We are worse off today than we were under the Buhari presidency.

“Abstract numbers on macroeconomic stability or lowering inflationary pressure will not work with the people; it is hunger that will speak for them. What matters is the living condition,” he added.

The public affairs analyst’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions within opposition circles about forming a united front ahead of the 2027 election.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has emerged as a potential platform for coalition-building with key political figures, including Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and former minister Rotimi Amaechi.

In the 2023 presidential election, the combined votes of Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso, who contested on the platforms of different parties, exceeded 15 million, significantly higher than the tally secured by President Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are strengthening their political structures for re-election, backed by 31 governors across the country.