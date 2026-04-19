Atiku Faults NBC Advisory, Raises Concerns Over Attempt To Shrink Media Freedom

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the recent code of conduct advisory issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), warning that it poses a threat to media freedom in Nigeria.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Atiku described the directive as a “troubling attempt” to stifle free expression, particularly as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

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“The Code of Conduct advisory issued by the National Broadcasting Commission is yet another troubling attempt to muzzle the media and shrink the space for free expression in Nigeria,” the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wrote.

The Code of Conduct advisory issued by the National Broadcasting Commission is yet another troubling attempt to muzzle the media and shrink the space for free expression in Nigeria. Our media industry has grown into a formidable institution, respected globally for its resilience… — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 18, 2026

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain further argued that Nigeria’s media industry had earned global respect for its resilience and professionalism, making the timing of the NBC’s directive concerning.

“It is therefore alarming that, each time elections approach, the NBC resorts to heavy-handed directives that do more to silence dissent than to uphold ethical journalism.

“I stand firmly with Nigeria’s broadcast industry and all media platforms resisting this creeping censorship,” Atiku added.

He also questioned the intent behind the directive, suggesting that the “tone of these regulations exposes a deeper agenda and signals a government more interested in controlling narratives than permitting a free, fair, and transparent electoral process”.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has also criticised the NBC’s notice.

It described the notice as one which “unduly restrictive and invasive controls on the media and journalists”.

“The bizarre notice issued by NBC is an attempt to pressure journalists and media organizations into self-censorship,” it said on its X handle.

In a statement dated April 17, the NBC said it had observed a “sustained increase” in breaches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, especially in news and political programmes.

It warned broadcasters to uphold “accuracy, balance, and professionalism” ahead of the 2027 elections, stressing “strict and uncompromised compliance.”

The commission cited declining standards, including presenters who “express personal opinions as fact,” deny fair hearing, or intimidate guests.

It also flagged misuse of platforms to spread “hate speech” and “divisive content.”

The NBC said violations would “attract regulatory sanctions,” stressing that compliance is “mandatory, not discretionary.”