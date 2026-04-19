TCN Declares Force Majeure After Storm Topples Ikeja–Osogbo 330kV Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has declared a force majeure on the Ikeja West–Osogbo 330kV transmission line following damage caused by a severe rainstorm.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the company said the incident occurred on Thursday, April 16, when the transmission line tripped during the storm due to a fault.

According to the TCN, the fault was traced to a point approximately 14.9 kilometres from the Ikeja West (Ayobo) end of the line.

“Further inspection by TCN maintenance crews revealed that Tower No. 515 had collapsed during the storm, with the structure giving way at its midsection,” the statement partly read.

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The company noted that efforts were already underway to address the situation, with engineers currently dismantling the affected tower while materials and personnel are being mobilised for its reconstruction.

“We assure that we will work assiduously to restore flexibility and redundancy in that corridor, as an alternative line is still in service evacuating bulk power. Updates will be provided as work progresses,” the statement added.

Apapa Substation Upgrade

Meanwhile, the TCN said its Lagos Region had energised two newly installed 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers at the Apapa Road Transmission Substation in Lagos State.

The energisation, carried out last Friday, also included the installation of associated Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) at the rehabilitated facility.

With the addition of the transformers, TCN said the substation’s capacity has increased from 60MVA to 180MVA, a development expected to enhance power supply to customers within the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) network.

Areas set to benefit from the upgrade include Apapa Causeway, parts of Ijora, Amukoko, Ajegunle, Apapa Wharf, Tin Can Island, and surrounding communities.

TCN noted that the project was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

The company added that the project’s official commissioning would take place at a later date.