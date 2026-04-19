Three Dead, Seven Injured In Ogun Multiple-Vehicle Crash

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed three deaths following a fatal multiple-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at the Onipepeye axis of the Abeokuta–Sagamu Road in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, while seven others sustained injuries.

According to a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital, by the Superintendent Route Commander, Odunsin Afolabi, the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday and involved a Sino truck and an Opel passenger car.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the probable causes of the crash were speed violations and loss of control,” he said.

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He reported that the injured victims were immediately evacuated to State Hospital, Ijaye, for urgent medical treatment, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the hospital’s mortuary.

“The State Sector Commander, Oludare Ogunjobi, has urged motorists to maintain safe speed limits and ensure their vehicles are in good mechanical condition to prevent avoidable traffic crashes,” he concluded.