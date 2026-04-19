[VIDEO] Tinubu Must Not Rely On APC Govs, Many Of Them Aren’t Popular — Senator Yusuf

An All Progressives Congress chieftain, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against depending on the support from APC governors ahead of the 2027 election, arguing that many of them lack real popularity with voters.

The former federal lawmaker spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

He, however, stated that ahead of the 2027 elections, the ruling party was not “jittery” about the opposition due to its lack of unity among the opposition leaders.

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Yusuf also warned that “implosions” could trigger “internal party conflicts,” especially around candidate selection, and could weaken the APC if not properly managed.