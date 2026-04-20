Lagos Govt Unveils Cybersecurity Guidelines As Nigeria Loses Over $500m To Cybercrime Annually

The Lagos State Government has released a set of Cybersecurity Guidelines, a strategic framework designed to enhance digital safety for businesses, public institutions, and residents.

A statement by the State’s Commissioner, Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Sunday, noted that the development represents another decisive step in Lagos’ mission to become a SMART, secure, and globally competitive digital hub.

Home to thousands of enterprises, Lagos faces increasing exposure to cyber risks.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) estimates that Nigeria loses over $500 million (approximately ₦250 billion) annually to cybercrime, underscoring the urgency for stronger, coordinated security measures.

Lagos’s rapid evolution into a SMART City heightens vulnerability to cyber threats, Omotosho noted, adding that the newly issued guidelines outline clear, practical, and scalable cybersecurity best practices for small businesses, medium and large enterprises, and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

They are aligned with key national frameworks, including the Cybercrime Act (2024), the Nigeria Data Protection Act (2023), and the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (2021).

According to the guidelines, these recommendations are not regulatory mandates but tools designed to empower stakeholders with practical, context-specific guidance.

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The Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a secure digital environment that promotes innovation, investment, and public trust.

“The guidelines further strengthen Lagos State’s leadership in advancing digital trust and building a resilient, future-ready digital economy.

“The Government praised the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Council, chaired by Prof. Fene Osakwe, for its strategic leadership and technical expertise in developing the framework.

“The release of these guidelines underscores Lagos State’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding digital assets, enhancing public-private collaboration, and ensuring that every organisation—from sole proprietorships to multinational corporations—can operate confidently in a secure digital environment.

“As the document highlights, A cybersecure Lagos is essential for sustaining its position as one of the most dynamic and globally competitive tech hubs of the 21st century”, the statement added.

The Lagos State Government said it will continue to refine and expand the guidelines to address emerging threats and evolving technologies, ensuring that cybersecurity remains a foundational pillar of the State’s digital transformation.