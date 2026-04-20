PDP Holds First NEC Meeting After Unsealing Of Wadata Headquarters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be holding its first National Executive Committee meeting (NEC) at the party’s headquarters, Wadata Plaza, after police unsealed the secretariat last week.

The PDP secretariat was sealed in November last year after a violent clash between the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee of the party and the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led caretaker committee, who were both laying claims to the party’s leadership.

However, an Appeal Court judgment in March invalidated the Ibadan convention that produced the Turaki-led PDP leadership, a judgment the Abdulrahman-led PDP, which is heavily backed by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, relied upon to conduct the Abuja convention.

The meeting today is expected to be attended by all members of NEC who are on the side of the Mohammed-led PDP, including the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, among others.