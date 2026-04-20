TCN Declares Force Majeure On Ikeja-West-Osogbo Line After Rainstorm

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a force majeure on the Ikeja-West–Osogbo 330kV transmission line following a severe rainstorm on Thursday, 16 April 2026.

A statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Sunday, noted that the line tripped during the storm due to a fault, which was detected at approximately 14.9km from the Ikeja West (Ayobo) end of the transmission line.

Further inspection by TCN maintenance crews revealed that Tower No. 515 had collapsed during the storm, with the structure giving way at its midsection.

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TCN noted that while it is mobilising materials and personnel for the re-erection of the fallen tower, its engineers are currently dismantling the affected tower.

“We assure that we will work assiduously to restore flexibility and redundancy in that corridor as alternative line is still in service evacuating bulk power.

“Updates will be provided as work progresses”, the statement added.