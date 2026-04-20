Tinubu Approves New Police Academy Campus, ₦15bn Take-Off Grant

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new campus of the Police Academy in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area in Ogun State.

He also approved a special take-off grant of ₦15 billion for the college, a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed on Monday.

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The President’s approval was in fulfilment of the provisions of the Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Act, 2021, particularly with respect to the expansion of the Police Academy based in Wudil, Kano State, into multiple campuses across the country.

“The intervention fund will be sourced from the TetFund 2026 allocation to finance priority infrastructure, academic facilities, student accommodation, and core training assets,” the statement partly read.

The siting of the new campus in Erinja was recommended by a high-level consultative meeting involving the Minister of Police Affairs, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The meeting considered student intake capacity, funding realities, academic quality assurance, and the long-term needs of the Nigerian Police Force, which is currently recruiting more men.

“President Tinubu believes the expansion will strengthen institutional governance, modern policing education, and national security,” it added.

The approval comes nearly five months after Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency and ordered additional recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, following rising attacks and abductions by gunmen and suspected terrorists.

By the declaration, the President authorised the police and the army to recruit more personnel.

He said that the police would recruit an additional 20,000 officers.

In a statement he personally signed in November 2025, Tinubu said that he had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities and authorised the security agency to use various National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as training depots.

According to him, the officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo “crash training” to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.

Tinubu had also, in November 2025, ordered the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties.