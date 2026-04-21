Appeal Court Dismisses Abure’s Appeal, Upholds Usman As Labour Party Leader

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, has dismissed the appeal filed by Julius Abure challenging the leadership of the Labour Party.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court had, on January 21, reaffirmed the earlier judgment of the Supreme Court that removed Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Senator Nenadi Usman as the legitimate leader of the party, to the exclusion of all others.

Dissatisfied with that decision, Abure approached the Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn the judgment of the lower court.

However, in the lead judgment delivered by Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi, the appellate court affirmed the decision of the Federal High Court.

The court further held that the Supreme Court had, on April 4, 2025, conclusively settled the leadership dispute within the Labour Party when it nullified the convention that purportedly returned Abure as National Chairman.

READ ALSO: Labour Party Postpones Congresses, Convention Planning Committee

The Court of Appeal also agreed with the trial court that the court below had the powers under Section 251 of the Constitution to compel a statutory Federal Government agency to perform its functions when it ordered INEC to recognize Senator Nenadi Usman as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The appellate court further agreed with the trial court that the constitution of the Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party, headed by Usman, was a doctrine of necessity needed to provide leadership in the party when there seemed to be a vacuum.

The justices strongly criticized Abure for abuse of court process, for engaging in forum shopping in a Nasarawa State High Court on a matter already decided by the Supreme Court, and for persisting in claiming the leadership of the party despite the clear and unambiguous pronouncement of the apex court.

The Court further held that the appeal was devoid of merit and constituted an abuse of court process.

While dismissing Abure’s appeal, the appellate court consequently imposed a cost of ten million naira (N10,000,000) against him for wasting judicial time on a matter that had already been conclusively determined.

Reacting to the judgment, the Interim National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, described the ruling as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

She commended the judiciary for its courage and steadfastness in upholding justice despite attempts by certain elements to undermine its integrity.