Gunmen Kidnap 15 Boat Passengers In Cross River

Gunmen have abducted 15 boat passengers in Cross River. They were whisked away during a pirate attack on a ferry along the Calabar-Oron waterways.

The spokesman of Police Zone 6 Command, Jefferson Osupe, said the victims were abducted on April 16, 2026. The kidnapped persons were aboard a boat going from Calabar, the Cross River capital, to Oron in Akwa Ibom State.

Following the incident, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6 Command, Calabar, Auwal Mohammed, ordered an “immediate and sustained joint security operation”.

The AIG has mandated the Commissioners of Police in Cross River State, Rashid Afegbua, and Akwa Ibom State, Baba Azare, “to immediately activate a robust, intelligence-driven, and coordinated interstate security framework aimed at the swift rescue of the victims and the apprehension of all perpetrators.”

“The directive emphasises seamless collaboration between both state commands, in synergy with the Nigerian Navy and other relevant security agencies, to dominate the waterways, dismantle criminal networks, and restore confidence in maritime safety across the zone,” the statement read in part.

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Mohammed charged them to set aside all jurisdictional limitations and operational boundaries and to deploy all available tactical and intelligence assets to achieve this mission.

He said the rescue of the abductees remains an operational priority and warned that the command will pursue the perpetrators relentlessly until justice is served.

While condemning the attack, Mohammed reassured residents and maritime operators in both states that the Nigeria Police Force under Zone 6 remains resolute, proactive, and fully committed to safeguarding lives and property.

He urged the public to remain calm and law-abiding and report any suspicious activities, particularly along coastal and riverine communities.

“Furthermore, the Zone 6 Headquarters reiterated its commitment to transparency and timely communication as operations progress, in order to sustain public trust and mitigate undue tension,” he said.

“The Zone assures that there will be no safe haven for criminals within Zone 6.”