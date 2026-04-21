Japan To Ease Arms Export Rules

She posted on X Tuesday: “Until now, the overseas transfer of domestically produced finished products had been limited to search and rescue, transportation, surveillance, mine countermeasures (so-called “five categories”), but with this amendment, transfers of all defense equipment will in principle become possible.”

Proponents of the policy shift argue that the change should further integrate Tokyo in the international defence supply chain, deepening defence, diplomatic and economic ties with partner nations as regional instability heightens.

But the decision has caused unease among some members of the Japanese public, with critics accusing Takaichi of eroding the proud history of the nation’s staunch pacifism.

AFP