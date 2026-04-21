Labour Party Releases Subcommittee Chairmen Ahead Of Nationwide Congresses

The Labour Party has released the list of chairmen and members of its electoral subcommittees ahead of its forthcoming nationwide congresses scheduled across the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Senior Special Adviser on Media to the Interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, the party announced the constitution of the committees to oversee the conduct of ward, local government, and state congresses.

According to the party, the ward congresses are scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026, while local government congresses will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026. The state congresses are fixed for Saturday, April 25, 2026.

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The subcommittees, which the party said are composed of “experienced and respected party members”, have been mandated to ensure smooth conduct of the exercises in their respective states.

The appointed chairmen are, “Hon. Iheanacho Obioma (Abia); Francis Kim (Adamawa); Ekong Philip Solomon (Akwa Ibom); Chief Tony Asuoha (Anambra); Malam Mustapha Adamu (Bauchi); Beredugo Ebimonyo (Bayelsa); Chief John A. A. Ochoga (Benue); Comrade Buratai (Borno); Urom P. Iyang (Cross River); Hon. Chuks Onitsha (Delta); Chief Mitchell Nwabueze (Ebonyi); Comrade Dr. Saliu Edogiawerie (Edo); Comrade Usman Mohammed (Niger); Owolabi Ezekiel (Ogun); Charles Afolabi (Ondo); Balogun Ibrahim (Osun); Babatunde Yusuf (Oyo); Fakorede Matthew (Ekiti); Dr. David Ogba (Enugu); Comrade Adoga S. Knaabayi (Gombe); Hon. Chinagorom Nwankpa (Imo); Comrade Mustapha Garba (Jigawa); Dr. Emmanuel Barau (Kaduna); Comrade Kabiru Said (Kano); Pastor Ishaku Izang (Plateau); Hon. Amaobi Ogah (Rivers); Professor Muhamuda Muhammad (Sokoto); Barrister Jesse Williams (Taraba); Mukhtar Hassan (Yobe); Haila Ayuba Baja (Zamfara); Comrade Ismail Bello (Katsina); Comrade Muh’d H. Birnin (Kebbi); Hon. Samuel Ajare (Kogi); Bodunde David Adebayo (Kwara); Chukwuemeka Ogbanna (Lagos); Comrade Dr. Muttaqa Yushau (Nasarawa); and Comrade Rose Uba-Anarah (Federal Capital Territory).”

In her message to the subcommittee members, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, urged them to discharge their duties with fairness, transparency, and integrity, stressing the importance of the party’s core values.

She said they must remain guided by the principles of “equal opportunity and social justice”, adding that the credibility of the party must be upheld throughout the congress process.

The party also reaffirmed that its National Convention will hold on Tuesday, 28th April 2026, in Umuahia, Abia State, expressing confidence that all arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and hitch-free exercise.