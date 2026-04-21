Police Launch Manhunt As Gunmen Kill Driver, Abduct Passengers On Lagos-Benin Road

Police authorities in Edo State have launched an “intensive search-and-rescue operation” following a deadly attack on a commercial bus along the Lagos–Benin Expressway.

The spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said authorities “ordered a coordinated rescue effort across the Ore–Benin axis and adjoining forest areas”.

Ikoedem said the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika, also ordered, “Area Commanders have been directed to lead intensified search operations within their jurisdictions.”

“Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit from the State Headquarters have also been deployed to reinforce the ongoing operation.

“Police tactical teams, working in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups, are combing the forests to secure the release of the victims and apprehend those responsible,” the command’s spokesman said in a statement.

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Narrating how the incident happened, the police said the attackers opened fire on the vehicle, fatally shooting the driver during the assault.

“A female passenger who sustained gunshot injuries was rescued by responding officers and taken to a hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment and said to be in stable condition,” he said.

“The Command confirmed that three other passengers were abducted and taken into a nearby forest by the assailants.”

Five passengers were in the bush during the ambush, which happened on Saturday at about 6:00 p.m. within the Iguobazuwa axis of the highway.

Police authorities assured residents of their commitment to ensuring the safe rescue of the kidnapped victims and the arrest of the perpetrators.

The passengers were reportedly travelling to the Eastern part of Nigeria from Lagos State when the incident happened.

A video of the attack has since gone viral, with a narrator heard saying the assailants ambushed the vehicle, killed the driver, and dragged the passengers into the bush.

The driver was said to have died on the spot. Saturday’s incident sparked outrage among social media users who called on authorities to ramp up efforts to rescue the passengers whisked away and apprehend the perpetrators.