PSG And Luis Enrique Sweat On Vitinha Ahead Of Champions League Semis

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said Tuesday he was unsure if midfield metronome Vitinha would be fit to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Portuguese central midfielder will miss PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Nantes on Wednesday due to a heel inflammation.

“We’ll take a calm and measured approach to see how the injured players can make a comeback. But I don’t know,” he told reporters when asked if Vitinha would be back in time for next Tuesday’s semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes.

“We need to manage Vitinha’s minor injury; some players are a bit tired or have a few niggles,” the Spaniard also told PSGTV.

Should the 26-year-old be unavailable, his place at the heart of the PSG midfield could be filled by the returning Fabian Ruiz.

READ ALSO: Diaz Late Goal Sinks Real Madrid As Bayern Reach Champions League Semis

Alongside Vitinha and Joao Neves, Ruiz formed the midfield trio that anchored much of PSG’s success last season as they won a maiden Champions League title and lifted the Ligue 1 trophy.

The Spaniard returned for the final 18 minutes of PSG’s 2-1 league loss at home to Lyon last weekend as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.

Luis Enrique cooled expectations on the 30-year-old, however, as he said Ruiz would need “time to regain fitness” after spending three months on the sidelines.

“Fabian Ruiz needs more matches and minutes to recover,” Luis Enrique insisted, before adding he was nonetheless “happy” with his return against Lyon.

The former Barcelona and Spain coach warned that even as PSG close in on a repeat of their double-winning season this term, he still demands “more” from all his charges.

Exciting Senegalese 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye was not included in the squad for Sunday’s defeat to Lyon, with Luis Enrique explaining: “Every minute you get to play for PSG must be special.

“I have no regrets about Mbaye, but you have to be ready. He was ready, but I expect much more from all the players.”

Victory in the French capital against Nantes on Wednesday would send PSG three points clear of surprise Ligue 1 title challengers Lens with five matches remaining in the campaign.

AFP